NCPD Investigates Missing Juvenile Jennifer Medrano

Great Neck Record Staff
Jennifer Medrano

The Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad reports that Jennifer Medrano, 15, of Great Neck is missing since the evening of Monday, March 26. Medrano is a female white Hispanic teen, 5’6″ tall, approximately 160 pounds, and was last seen leaving her residence. She was traveling on foot in an unknown direction. She was wearing blue jeans and a pink jacket.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing juvenile to contact The Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

