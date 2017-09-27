National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists Named

Twenty-three seniors in the Great Neck Public Schools have been named Semifinalists in the prestigious 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition (NMSC).

John L. Miller-Great Neck North High School Semifinalists are Aaron Hakimi, Courtney Hakimian, Michael Jan, Cheryl Tung and Megan Xu.

William A. Shine-Great Neck South High School Semifinalists are Ryan Chen, Devin Chin, Kelley Chiu, Susan Fendt, Jessica Li Jiang, Benjamin Kobliner, Hanxuan Kuang, Zhijian Long, Kimberly Lu, Julian Malater, Florence Ning, Adam Sperling, Lynne Xie, Michelle Xing, David Yao, Ann Zhang, Asia Zhang and Esther Zhu.

These Semifinalists are among the 16,000 named nationwide, having scored among the highest in New York State on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which they took last year.

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. These Semifinalists, who represent less than one percent of seniors in the state, will be identified to colleges and universities in order to increase their educational opportunities.

Most Semifinalists will go on to achieve Finalist status in early 2018. Merit Scholarship Winners will be chosen from among the Finalists to receive one or more Merit Scholarship Awards, which include National Merit $2,500, a single-payment scholarship; corporate-sponsored, a one-time or renewable four-year award; and college/university-sponsored, renewable for up to four years. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC as well as 420 business organizations and higher education institutions.