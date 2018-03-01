National Merit Finalists Named From North And South

Twenty-one seniors from North and South High Schools have advanced from Semifinalists to Finalists in the prestigious 2018 National Merit Scholarship Competition. These students are now among more than 15,000 students who will be considered for some 7,500 Merit Scholarship awards that will be announced in coming months.

John L. Miller–Great Neck North High School Finalists are Aaron Hakimi, Courtney Hakimian, Michael Jan, Cheryl Tung and Megan Xu.

William A. Shine–Great Neck South High School Finalists are Devin Chin, Kelley Chiu, Susan Fendt, Jessica Li Jiang, Benjamin Kobliner, Hanxuan Kuang, Zhijian Long, Kimberly Lu, Julian Malater, Adam Sperling, Lynne Xie, Michelle Xing, David Yao, Ann Zhang, Asia Zhang and Esther Zhu.

These students’ PSAT scores were among the highest in the state, and their scores on a second examination were as good or better. Having demonstrated exemplary academic performance throughout high school, these pupils were fully endorsed and recommended by their high school principals. Each student also provided biographical data, which included interests, activities, accomplishments and goals.