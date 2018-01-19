Murray Wallach, 97

Murray Wallach, a Great Neck resident for 54 years, passed away in Encinitas, CA, on Dec. 1, at age 97.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Brooklyn College, then served in the U.S. Army in World War II and was discharged as a second lieutenant with a Bronze Star. His friend and Brooklyn College fraternity brother Hilliard Charner still lives in Great Neck.

After active careers in real estate, manufacturing and car washes, Murray turned his attention to civic affairs in Great Neck and was instrumental in working with the Park District to build the Parkwood Tennis Facility in 1991, served on the Tennis Advisory Committee for many years and supported the acquisition and preservation of the George M. Cohan home. He served as a tireless campaign manager for several park commissioners, including Ruth Tamarin, as well as serving as an efficiency and budget hawk for 20 years.

His civic efforts also included the school district, the library association, Manhasset-Lakeville water and fire districts, North Shore Community Arts Center and many letters to the editors of the Great Neck Record.

He was preceded in death by Mindie (Wior), his wife of 57 years, in 1998, and his daughter Ellen Emmett, in 2003. He is survived by his beloved daughter Carolyn Schaer (Herb) of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; son Jason Wallach (Fern) of Encino, CA; his grandchildren, Douglas Schaer (Karin), Josh Schaer (Anora), Neva Wallach and Averell Wallach; and great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Braden and Myla. He is also survived by his special friend June Bernstein of Great Neck.

He loved what Mindie loved, including art, theater and travel around the world.

Murray was a mensch, a loving husband and father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a wise, genuine, loyal and kind friend, and civic leader, as well as a decent and honest businessman. He will be missed and remembered.