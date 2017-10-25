Murray Seeman, former Great Neck Estates mayor and longtime community leader, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, of natural causes at his Great Neck Estates home.

He was 103.

Seeman attributed his long, healthy life to keeping busy, playing tennis and traveling around the globe with his wife, Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Lee Seeman.

Born on July 7, 1914 to Dora and Benjamin Seeman in Ridgewood, Queens, Seeman graduated from Boys High School in Brooklyn in 1931, Brooklyn College in 1934, where he was class president, and Columbia Law School in 1937.

Seeman joined the Army in 1942, serving in Africa, Italy and France during World War II. He also served as a judge for the Allied Military Government Court in Naples, Italy, in 1944 and as a trial advocate and defense attorney.

He met his wife at a hotel in Vermont in 1953 and the couple wed later that year. For more than 60 years, the couple lived in the Great Neck Estates home Seeman helped build in 1955.

Seeman had his own law practice on Grace Avenue, and worked full time until age 95.

He served as a trustee of Great Neck Estates from 1967 to 1975, before serving as the village’s mayor from 1975 to 1983.

Seeman is survived by his wife, Lee Seeman; children Michelle Rothbort, Janine Buss and Scott Seeman of Port Washington, and Roxanne Seeman of Los Angeles; as well as seven grandchildren.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral service on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck. Seeman was buried in Wellwood Cemetery in Farmingdale.

Read a story about how Seeman remained vibrant even after reaching 100 in next week’s issue.