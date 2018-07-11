Moving Up At Silverstein Hebrew Academy

Silverstein Hebrew Academy (SHA) recently held moving up ceremonies for its preschool and elementary school students, as well as a graduation ceremony for its middle school students.

The Class of 2018 is SHA’s third middle school graduating class. Next fall, the grads will advance to yeshiva high schools throughout the tristate area, including the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County, North Shore Hebrew Academy, Ramaz, Yeshiva University High School for Girls in Queens, DRS Hebrew Academy of Long Beach and Bet Rivkah High School for Girls in Crown Heights.

“Our students are advancing to the top high schools in the tristate area, which speaks to our dedication to ensure each child achieves excellence in both their academic and Judaic studies,” said Shireen Butman, head of school at SHA. “We focus on creating a family community within SHA and instilling responsibility and devotion for one’s community in our students. We believe this is the foundation that helps ensure their successful future.”