MLK Jr. Memorial Held At St. Paul Episcopal Church

A Martin Luther King Jr. memorial was held at the St. Paul African-Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Great Neck. The Faith to Move Forward service was led by Reverend Kathleen N. Edwards, the church’s pastor, and Rabbi Robert Widom of Temple Emanuel. “We should celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. by remembering the values of nonviolence, defuse violent disputes and practice tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation as best that we can,” said Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, who spoke at the memorial. Above, from left: D’Urso, Widom and Edwards all shared their thoughts at the service.