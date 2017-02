The 15-year-old Great Neck girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m., has been located, according to the Nassau County Police Missing Persons Squad.

The Feb. 14 report indicated that Elizabeth Huang was last seen leaving her Rutland Road home. The teen, who frequents the Flushing area, was described as an Asian female, 5’5” tall, 120 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

