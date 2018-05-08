Mimi Gold, 82, a longtime resident of Great Neck, who taught music to generations of students in the community as a piano teacher, passed away on Tuesday, April 17.

In life, Mimi found joy in nurturing family and new friends from around the world. She loved traveling and music.

She is survived by her children Wendy, Brian and Karen, six grandchildren and preceded in death by her daughter Dana.

A private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to her favorite radio station, New York City’s only classical music radio station, at www.WQXR.org.