Memorial Day Fireworks On May 27

The Town of North Hempstead, NEFCU and Kiss Products Inc. will be hosting a Memorial Day Fireworks and Commemoration Ceremony at North Hempstead Beach Park on Saturday, May 27.

“Each year we look forward to hosting our Memorial Day Fireworks Ceremony at North Hempstead Beach Park,” said Supervisor Judi Bosworth. “The event recognizes our veterans and pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom. We invite all town residents to join us for a beautiful evening.”

The event will feature a fireworks display by Charles Rappa and musical entertainment from both Desert Highway, an Eagles tribute band, and DJ Kev Dee, who will be playing popular songs from today and yesterday, as well as students from New Hyde Park Memorial High School singing the National Anthem. North Hempstead Beach Park offers a boardwalk along the water and picnic areas so visitors can enjoy the start of the summer season.

The Memorial Day Fireworks and Commemoration Ceremony will start at 6 p.m., with the fireworks beginning at darkness. A short NHTV film will be shown highlighting some of the town’s local veterans as they speak about their service to our country and those who have been lost.

The event is free but vehicles will be charged a $10 parking fee, though free parking is available for veterans.

“Offering our veterans a free parking pass for the Memorial Day Fireworks show is the very least we can do to acknowledge their tremendous sacrifice to our country,” said Bosworth. “We hope that all veterans will stop by the park office to get their free parking pass prior to the event.”

The free veterans parking passes will be issued at the park office to the right of the tollbooths through May 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Qualifying residents will need to show their government-issued VA card. This parking pass applies only when the main lot at North Hempstead Beach Park is still open. When the lot is full, overflow parking is available for free with shuttle bus transportation.

North Hempstead also offers discounted annual parking permits for all veterans at all town parks at a price of $25, half the price of the general $50 resident rate.

For more information, visit www.northhempsteadny.gov or call 311 or 516-869-6311.

—Town of North Hempstead