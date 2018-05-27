Mayhem At The Gaza Border

About 40,000 to 50,000 Palestinians, escorted by veteran and rookie terrorists equipped with guns, grenades, Molotov cocktails, knives and other weapons, rushed to the Gaza border on Monday, May 14.

At the same time, less than 2,000 Palestinians demonstrated at the West Bank border it shares with Israel. The protesters in the West Bank were dispersed, using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Those who breached the Gaza border were, in fact, a walking distance from villages and kibbutzim on the Israeli side. Rubber bullets and tear gas couldn’t stop them.

I am deeply saddened and distressed by what transpired. This issue is deep and complicated, and it is impossible to summarize in a short column.

Hamas takes advantage of the prevalent culture of death to distract from its rapid failures. On the larger scale of world opinion, they put the onus on Israel to avoid or minimize the killing when they provoke the mayhem designed to maximize the death.

What a shrewd way for the ayatollahs in Tehran who supply Hamas with the weaponry to distract from their bleak internal affairs.

Indescribably, the teetering voices outside of Iran, who often propose wishy washy criticism of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are now in sync with the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI). They would never confess to their alignment with the Mullahs, but they certainly feel vindicated.

Farshid Drew Bakhshi has a broad and varied background in journalism in print, radio and television media. He has been the executive producer of radio talk shows at WNWK 105.9 FM and WEVD 1050 AM and completed his MA in Broadcast Journalism from New York University. Having lived in the USA, Iran and Israel, he is fluent in English, Farsi and Hebrew.