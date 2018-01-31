Man Caught On Tape Stealing Package Worth $400

A man stole a package valued at approximately $400 outside a Great Neck home on Monday, Jan. 29, at 3:45 p.m., according to Nassau County Police Third Squad detectives.

Police reported that the man walked onto the porch of a Fairview Avenue home, removed a very large package containing a valuable saw, loaded the package into his gray Chevrolet truck and left the scene heading westbound.

The thief is described as a white or Hispanic man 5’10” tall, 200 pounds and wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a black hat.

A video of the theft can be viewed here.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.