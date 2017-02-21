Man Arrested With 31 Bags Of Pot In Car

The Nassau County Police Department Third Squad arrested a Ridgewood man for criminal possession of a controlled substance on Monday, Feb. 20, at 6:40 p.m. in Great Neck.

According to detectives, George Martinez, 30, was stopped on Pembroke Avenue and Belmont Road by a Third Precinct officer who was in a patrol car equipped with a license plate reader when the reader received an alarm for a vehicle with a suspended registration.

As the officer approached the car, he smelled a strong marijuana odor, and another officer observed marijuana cigarettes in the rear of the auto. A subsequent investigation by officers found 31 bags of marijuana and concentrated cannabis in vape vials in the car. Martinez was placed under arrest without incident.

Martinez is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He will be arraigned today, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at First District Court in Hempstead.

