Man Arrested For Pushing 94-Year-Old To The Ground, Causing His Leg To Break

A man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred on Sunday, March 18, at 12:05 p.m. in Great Neck Plaza, according to Nassau County Police Third Squad detectives.

While in front of Best Market at 40 Great Neck Rd., Daryl Wright, 39, of Manor Lane in Manhasset, became irrational, engaged in a verbal argument with a 94-year-old man and violently pushed the victim to the ground. The incident was observed by other bystanders who assisted arriving officers with a description of Wright, as well as his vehicle, before he fled the scene.

Assisting officers spotted Wright’s vehicle a short distance away, conducted a car stop and placed him under arrest without further incident.

The 94-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for a fractured femur.

During Wright’s arrest processing, it was discovered that he was the subject of an unrelated incident involving fraud.

Wright is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument and five vehicle and traffic law charges. He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on March 19.