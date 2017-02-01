Macbeth First Performance At Levels

The Great Neck Library’s Teen Center, Levels, will be presenting William Shakespeare’s Macbeth from Thursday, Feb. 2, to Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. Macbeth will be the first theatrical performance held in Levels’ newly renovated space since the Main Library’s reopening at 159 Bayview Ave.

Levels presents several theatrical productions a year, all chosen, directed, produced and performed by students in seventh grade through college age, which teaches teens leadership and responsibility through the arts by offering them the opportunity to create such amazing projects.

Shakespeare’s tale takes place in 11th-century Scotland, where the brave general Macbeth is beloved by his people for leading them to victory in war. But when he receives a prophecy from three witches that he will become king, Macbeth and his ambitious wife become drunk with power and resort to murder to gain the crowns that they feel are rightfully theirs. The play explores how a good person can become a tyrannical monster and questions whether it could happen to any of us, as the production answers these questions in an unusual way, using the witches as the hosts and “stage managers.”

Macbeth’s all-student production staff is led by director Simona Fine, most recently seen in Levels’ production of You Can’t Take It With You. The show is produced by Daisy Korman and Molly Racsko, with set design by Elaine Zhang, costume design by Aliza Fine and makeup design by Rayna Cooke and Phoebe Gordon. Tyler Hakimian doubles as lighting coordinator and construction coordinator. The ensemble cast of middle school and high school students includes Joy Chang, Sara Chitsaz, Cooke, Adam Fazal, Ali Fazal, Simona Fine, Gordon, Rebecca Hirschhorn, Zach Lee, Nina Phillips, Katherine Smolens and Elana Xu.

Levels’ Macbeth runs approximately two hours, including intermission. Admission is free and tickets, intended to guarantee seating, can be requested (while they last) at the circulation desks of all Great Neck Library facilities. Doors open 45 minutes before showtime for ticket holders and 15 minutes before showtime for non-ticket holders. For more information, contact Levels at 516-466-8055, ext. 216, or levels@greatnecklibrary.org.