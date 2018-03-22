Low Voter Turnout For Villages Elections

With uncontested elections in the villages of Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock and Thomaston on Tuesday, March 20, few voters headed to the polls as all candidates were unanimously elected to their positions. Two mayors were up for reelection, each for a term of two years. Two trustees in each village were on the ballot, also for two-year terms, along with two village justices, who were each elected for a term of four year.

Great Neck Estates

In the Village of Great Neck Estates, incumbent trustee Howard Hershenhorn received 17 votes at the poll, plus 5 absentee votes, for a total of 22. Incumbent trustee Lanny Oppenheim received 18 votes at the poll, plus 5 absentee votes, for a total of 23.

Great Neck Plaza

Village of Great Neck Plaza Mayor Jean Celender received 112 votes for the reelection of her 10th term, Trustees Ted Rosen and Pamela Marksheid were both reelected with 113 and 112 votes, respectively.

Kensington

In the Village of Kensington, 39 people cast their vote. Susan Lopatkin, who has served as mayor for 10 years, received 36 votes and will continue her leadership as mayor. Trustee Neil Garfinkel received 34 votes, Trustee Jeffrey Greener received 38 votes and Judge Richard Dennett received 35 votes.

Russell Gardens

Village of Russell Gardens reelected Matthew Ellis and David Miller as trustees with 26 votes each, along with Allen Cohen as village justice with 27 votes.

Saddle Rock

In the Village of Saddle Rock, 43 voters cast ballots. Incumbent Kamran Barelli received 43 votes for reelection as trustee and Ronen Ben-Josef received 43 votes to fill the other trustee seat.

Thomaston

Incumbent Trustees To-on Pang received 30 votes and James E. Sharkey received 19 votes in the Village of Thomaston election.

The villages of Great Neck, Kings Point and Lake Success will hold elections on Tuesday, June 19.

Read more about the candidates and the March 20 races here.