Long Island Hebrew Academy Students Honored

Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan presented certificates to several third- and fourth-grade Long Island Hebrew Academy students, who excelled on their New York State English Language Arts (ELA) test. From left: Kaplan, Avital Shakiban, third grade; Tehila Kohansia, third grade; Amalya Malekan, third grade; Matthew Ghodi, fourth grade; Doron Rismany, fourth grade; Symone Yaakovzadeh, fourth grade; and Principal Dalia Shabatian

