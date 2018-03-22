Local Students To Lead March For Our Lives Rally

After participating in a national school walkout demonstration at the Great Neck Public Schools on March 14, high school student activists are leading the movement forward at a

March for Our Lives rally in Great Neck on Saturday, March 24, at 3 p.m. at Jonathan L. Ielpi Firefighters Park at Grace Avenue. North Shore Action, a local social-action group that was formed in 2017, is organizing the event and has secured a wide range of supporters and sponsors. A very large turnout is expected for the rally, rain or shine, and leaders throughout the peninsula have signed on to actively support the cause, which mobilized after the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, last month.

Several student leaders from Great Neck North and South will be speaking at the rally, focusing on issues concerning school safety, gun control and proposed changes to legislation. The names of the students will not be released prior to the rally, due to concerns for their privacy and security.

Other confirmed speakers include Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town of North Hempstead Councilwomen Anna Kaplan and Dina De Giorgio, Great Neck Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Teresa Prendergast, Congregation L’Dor V’Dor–Oakland Little Neck Jewish Center’s Rabbi Gordon Yaffe, Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso and Nassau County Legislator Ellen Birnbaum.

Sponsors of the rally include North Shore Action, Great Neck Democratic Club, Great Neck Republican Club, Samuel Field Y, North Hempstead Democratic Committee, Interfaith Community Action Committee of Eastern Queens and Western Nassau, All Saints Episcopal Church and Reach Out America. Additional speakers and sponsors are expected.

For more information, contact northshoreaction@gmail.com or visit North Shore Action on Facebook.