Local Groups Protest Separating Families

From left: Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Commissioner Patty Katz, Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso and Andrea Schaeffer (Photo courtesy of Patty Katz)

North Shore Action and Reach Out America joined the nationwide protest against the current administration’s policy of separating families at the nation’s borders, many of whom have been treated inhumanely after coming to the U.S. to seek a better life
and improve the future for their children.

The demonstration was held in front of the Great Neck Post Office.

Participants included Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, who said, “I came here as an immigrant and I find it appalling that anyone would separate families and take children from their parents.”

