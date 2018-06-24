Local Groups March In Celebrate Israel Parade

Many Great Neck residents were among the thousands who marched along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue for UJA Federation New York’s 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday, June 3.

Students from North Shore Hebrew Academy (NSHA) and Yeshiva Har Torah were among those who proudly took to the New York City streets. NSHA participants were honored to be positioned behind Governor Andrew Cuomo, who served as the parade’s Honorary Grand Marshal, along with Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Anna Kaplan and Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso. Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum marched with Temple Israel of Great Neck Rabbi Howard Stecker and fellow congregants.

According to organizers, the parade began in 1965 when thousands traversed Riverside Drive during an impromptu show of support for the State of Israel. This evolved into the Salute to Israel Parade, which was renamed the Celebrate Israel Parade in 2011.

This year’s parade featured more than 40,000 marchers and drew hundreds of thousands of spectators, Israeli community leaders and dignitaries, entertainers and artists.

“On a beautiful Sunday, thousands of revelers united in celebration of the strong, unique bond New Yorkers and Americans share with Israel,” said Birnbaum. “I am proud to join my constituents and fellow congregants in honoring Israel’s role as a global leader.”