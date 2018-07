With a 4-0 victory, the Pirates of Great Neck Little League swept the championship series 2-0 from the Roslyn A’s, ending the spring season with an unblemished 11-0 record. Teammates display their trophies (from left, bottom row): Jeremy Chuck, Eduardo Flores, Andrew Lentini, Noah Scheidt and Andrew Hirshbein; (top row): Aman Thawani, James Cenawood, Adrien Wei, Cooper Sang, William Ouyang, Richard Deem and Shaun Wei with Coach Sean Cenawood.