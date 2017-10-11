LISFA Musicians Chosen

Seven Great Neck Public Schools high school students were selected for the 2017–18 Long Island String Festival Association (LISFA) orchestras, which bring together Long Island’s highly talented young string musicians. The students were selected in the Secondary Division, which encompasses students in two groupings, grades 9–10 and grades 11–12.

LISFA secondary grades 9–10 participants from North High School are Jeremy Bernstein (cello) and Nina Phillips (violin). LISFA secondary grades 9–10 participants from South High School are violinists Jaehyn Kim, Oliver Lee, Eujin Ra, Mia Wang and Ann Zhang.

Grades 11–12 participants from South High School are Deep Datta (violin), Chloe Metz (violin), Justin Kwong (cello) and Ethan Wang (violin).

Students were selected for LISFA based on their level and score at the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Festival held last year, and they must also participate in their school orchestra. These students help inspire all students in the district’s instrumental music program.

LISFA participants are taught by Joseph Rutkowski at North High and Michael Schwartz at South High.