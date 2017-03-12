LIPC PowerUp Discussed At Rotary Meeting

Paul Merkelson shared his experience working with the Long Island Progressive Coalition’s (LIPC) PowerUp Communities Project at a recent Rotary Club of Great Neck meeting.

The nonprofit green energy program serving Nassau and Suffolk Counties enables homeowners to become energy efficient while protecting the environment and helping sustain jobs on Long Island. Merkelson explained how the PowerUp program connects homeowners with one-on-one support, government funds and certified contractors for energy-saving home improvements. The coalition is an independent contractor to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Merkelson’s experience was very positive. He received a free assessment for his home’s heating and energy consumption, which included the estimated cost to improve his heating and eligibility to receive grants from the state and utility company for the improvement. He saved money, was more comfortable in his home and improved its efficiency. Regardless of income, all participants are eligible for at least a 10-percent discount if they work with LIPC contractors. Based on income, participants can receive up to 50-percent savings and rebates, with the average savings being $2,000 per year.

Merkelson is not a representative of the program, but he volunteers to speak with people who are interested in improving their energy efficiency. To learn more, contact LIPC Homeowner Support at 516-541-1006, ext. 15.

The Rotary Club of Great Neck provides this type of information as part of its commitment to help the community. The group offers assistance through fundraising projects for charitable causes, such as providing more than 1,000 families in need a complete Thanksgiving dinner, granting cash awards to high school seniors in recognition of their community service, sponsoring free summer concerts in the Village Green and offering free annual oral cancer screenings to the community.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Great Neck or to visit its weekly meetings as a guest or guest speaker, contact rotaryclubofgreatneck@aol.com or 516-487-9392. The club holds a dinner meeting on the second Wednesday of each month at local restaurants. On all remaining Wednesdays, the group meets for breakfast at 8 a.m. in the boardroom of TD Bank at 2 Great Neck Rd. For information about upcoming events, visit www.rotaryclubofgreatneck.org or rotaryclubofgreatneck on Facebook.