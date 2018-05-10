Lin Pan Recognized For Commitment To Community

In recognition of her commitment to Long Island and the Chinese-American community, Lin Pan of Great Neck was among the outstanding women from across New York State who were honored at the 2018 Women of Distinction ceremony held at the State Capitol. Pan, who is vice president of the Long Island Chinese American Association, was nominated by Senator Elaine Phillips.

“It was an honor to recognize Lin Pan for her many achievements and tremendous dedication to Long Island, the Greater New York Chinese-American community and the Great Neck community,” said Phillips. “From sponsoring community programs, such as the Nassau Police Child ID Program and the Great Neck Annual Easter Egg Hunt, to her volunteer work with the Long Island Chinese American Association and the Long Island Board of Realtors, Lin has proved to be an outstanding servant to her community.”

Pan has been in the real estate industry for more than 10 years and founded Lin Pan Realty in 2012, primarily focusing on residential real estate. From Manhattan to Long Island, the team under her lead provides one-step service covering residential, commercial, management and development for customers’ needs.

While her real estate team is deeply rooted in Chinese culture, Pan reaches across every population to help individuals and families achieve their home-buying dreams.

Throughout her career, Pan has received many honors. In 2012, she was named 20 Under 40 Rising Stars by the Long Island Board of Realtors, and is the only Asian-American broker to receive this award. In 2014, the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council asked her to join its Workshop for Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs and, in 2015, she received the Community Award from the Asian Economic Advisory Commission for Nassau County.

“It is truly an honor to be named a 2018 New York Senate Woman of Distinction and I thank Senator Phillips for nominating me for this magnificent distinction,” said Pan. “Community driven organizations like the Long Island Chinese Association, the Board of Realtors and more organizations work daily to improve our neighborhoods, and I am privileged to be associated with them. It is encouraging to be honored among these notable women who have succeeded in all aspects of life.”