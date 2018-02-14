Lin Pan International Realty Celebrates

By Bob Unger

Lin Pan International Realty kicked off the Chinese New Year with a gala celebration at The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park.

An orchestra comprised of Jewish musicians inspired the crowd of entrepreneurs, while the guests mingled with a potpourri of people from all over the world.

Former heavy weight boxing contender and Wharton MBA Leland Hardy shared emcee duties in Chinese and English. Hardy, who is also fluent in Japanese, Spanish and French, has represented sports stars Venus and Serena Williams, plus an array of others.

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media and a confidante of President Trump, received the Asian/American Friendship Award. Ruddy has traveled to China with Lin Pan, owner of the eponymous real estate agency, and gave a moving speech, referring to Pan as “the embodiment of the American Dream.” He noted that Pan comes from humble farmers in China and has overcome many obstacles to become a major player in New York real estate.

New York State Senator Elaine Phillips was presented with the Humanitarian Award for her servant’s heart. When Jewish children in Israel were attacked with rockets from Hamas, Phillips had several of them stay with her family in their Long Island home. A close bond developed between Phillips and the children of Israel. Now, she has forged a burgeoning relationship with her new Chinese friends and constituents.

The best results of the party ensued from people forging what will become lasting relationships and brotherhood.