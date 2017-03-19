Lifeguards Wanted

What better way to spend the summer on Long Island than being around water? Lifeguard positions are available throughout the Town of North Hempstead and Nassau County.

The Town of North Hempstead is gearing up for another exciting summer at its parks and is seeking lifeguards to join its team at six aquatic facilities. Lifeguards will be able to work at either indoor facilities or outdoors at pools or waterfront venues. During the summer, lifeguards will have the opportunity to work up to 40 hours per week. The positions offer a competitive salary and access to Tully Pool for swim training.

All applicants must have lifeguard certification from Nassau County and possess a current CPR/AED certification.

To apply, contact the Town of North Hempstead Parks Depart-ment by emailing parks@northhempsteadny.gov or calling 311.

The Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums is also seeking applicants to fill lifeguard positions at Nassau County’s outdoor pools at Christopher Morley Park, Cantiague Park, Wantagh Park and North Woodmere Park for the 2017 summer season. Pay starts at $15 per hour.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and must possess a current Nassau County Lifeguard Certification, current (no more than a year old) American Red Cross CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer or American Heart Association CPR/AED for the Health Professional and Current American Red Cross or American Heart Association First Aid.

For more information, call 516-572-0508.