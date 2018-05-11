Lida Edalati Added To Town Roll Of Honor

Great Neck resident Lida Edalati was among the 12 women honored by Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Town Clerk Wayne Wink and the Town Board at a recent celebration of Women’s History Month at the 25th Annual May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor Breakfast, held at the Clubhouse at Harbor Links in Port Washington.

During the breakfast, the honorees were awarded for their commitment to their neighbors and their community. Their names now adorn a plaque in Town Hall beside the names of past recipients. Great Neck actress and television personality Shirley Romaine continued the tradition of reciting an inspirational message at the breakfast.

Charity is a big part of Edalati’s life and she does it with “so much love and humility.” She has devoted most of her time to charity work for the past 30 years, collecting food, clothing and furniture for the needy, and has dedicated her home and most of her time to “make one man’s trash become another man’s treasure.”

Born in Mashad, Iran, Edalati moved to Israel after the Iranian revolution of 1979 and remained there for seven years. She has been married to Manoucheher Edalati for 50 years, and describes him as “a wonderful and supportive husband.” The couple has two children, Haleh and Elie, and eight grandchildren. The family moved to U.S. in 1986, where Edalati has been a role model, teaching her children and grandchildren the value of helping others.

“North Hempstead has so many remarkable women and we are proud to call these outstanding individuals our neighbors,” said Bosworth. “This annual event is a celebration of Women’s History Month and our opportunity to thank those recognized for their hard work and commitment to our community.”

May Newburger, the first female supervisor for the Town of North Hempstead, started the Women’s Roll of Honor in 1994 to commemorate women in the North Hempstead community who went above and beyond, and contributed to the lives of those around them in an incredible way.