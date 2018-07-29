Tickets Available for Musical Comedy The Drowsy Chaperone at Levels Teen Center

Free tickets will be available for the Levels Teen Center’s Summer 2018 theater production of the hilarious musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone on Monday, July 30. Performances will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 to 11, at 8 p.m. in the Levels Teen Center on the lower level of the Great Neck Library’s Main Building at 159 Bayview Ave.

Established in 1974, Levels, the library’s cultural center for teens, presents several fully staged productions each year that are directed, produced and performed by students in seventh grade through college age.

The Drowsy Chaperone is set in the apartment of a devoted musical-theater fan, who plays the record album of his favorite (fictional) 1928 musical, The Drowsy Chaperone. The show comes to life in his apartment as he wryly comments on the music, story and actors.

The play-within-a-play features two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theater producer, a not-so-bright hostess who plays the ukulele, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a confused Casanova, a dizzy chorus girl, an intoxicated chaperone and a daring aviatrix in an airplane bound for Rio De Janeiro. Winner of five Tony Awards, The Drowsy Chaperone is a comic love letter to old-fashioned musicals and the people who adore them.

Tickets are free of charge and intended to guarantee seating, as space is limited. They are available at the circulation desk of all Great Neck Library facilities while they last. For more information, call 516-466-8055, ext. 216, or email levels@greatnecklibrary.org.