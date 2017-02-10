Library Trustee Retirees And New Board Members

Board Of Trustees Josie Pizer And Varda Solomon Retire

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, at the Jan. 17 meeting, President Marietta DiCamillo expressed her sincere thanks to outgoing board members Josie Pizer, treasurer, and Varda Solomon, secretary, for their contributions to the Great Neck Library. Heartfelt remarks were shared and certificates of appreciation were presented to Pizer and Solomon.

DiCamillo spoke of the great job that Pizer did as treasurer, and of her great knowledge of all aspects of the library’s finances. Of Solomon, she said that whatever office she held, she “embraced the position and succeeded…providing input and creative ideas in all discussions.” DiCamillo acknowledged the role that each played in the renovation of the main building, and expressed her thanks to them for their “…years of dedicated service, commitment to never short-changing the public and for providing the grit and time to have renovated this building along with many other accomplishments.”

New Board Of Trustees Selected

At the Great Neck Library Board of Trustees annual reorganization meeting on Jan. 24, the following officers were selected for 2017, also listed is the year their trustee term ends: Robert Schaufeld, president, 2019; Joel Marcus, vice president through 2019; Michael Fuller, secretary, 2018; Marietta DiCamillo, treasurer, 2018; Francine Ferrante Krupski, assistant treasurer, 2020; Rebecca Miller, assistant treasurer, 2021; and Douglas Hwee, trustee, 2021.

Frank Choo, Michael Katz, Ian Lustbader and Khosrow Namdar, the outgoing members of the Nominating Committee, were presented with certificates of appreciation.