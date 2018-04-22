Library Offers New Film Streaming Service

The Great Neck Library will be offering a new streaming service called Kanopy, which contains 30,000-plus films with new ones added each month. Patrons will have access to film festivals, world cinema, Indies, award-winning documentaries and educational/learning films on any topic imaginable from around the world, as well as classics from companies such as The Criterion Collection. To access Kanopy and start streaming movies instantly, go to http://greatneck.kanopy.com or downloading the Kanopy app for iOS or Android. Patrons can stream 10 films a month—anywhere, anytime—for 72 hours each from any smartphone, tablet, computer, television and mobile device. For more information, call Pam Levin, media librarian, at 516-466-8055, ext. 248, or the Great Neck Library Media Department at ext. 221.