Letter To The Editor: Give Immigrant Children A Chance

I am writing to express my opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which was initiated by President Barack Obama.

DACA allows children who entered the United States as illegal immigrants to be able to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and eligibility for a work permit. Many people who came here when they were children grew up to earn a high school diploma and then went on to college and a successful career, and many have served in our military and are a valuable fabric our this nation. They have been contributing to our economy and to the American workforce with their highly needed skills and talents. Some have started their own businesses, which also have helped the local economies.

I also came here as an immigrant. I arrived here when I was 21 years old from Formia, Province of Latina, in Italy with only eight years of education. My public-service career began in 1971 working for New York City and 30 years later, in 1991, I was elected councilman for the Town of North Hempstead and served at the town for 14 years. Now, I am a New York State Assemblyman of the 16th Assembly District. America opened its doors, embraced me and gave me opportunities which I did not have before; I would like nothing less for the dreamers.

Instead of deporting these people and depleting our society of good people, we should have more cultural understanding and give them the opportunity to apply for citizenship and allow them to live without fear, to learn, to work freely and to flourish. DACA has given hope and protection and it has offered an opportunity for the people who came here seeking a better life.

—Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso