Legislator Birnbaum Sworn In For Third Term

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
0
44
Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum was joined by friends, family and colleagues at the induction ceremony of the Nassau County Legislature on Friday, Jan. 5, at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Birnbaum was sworn in by newly elected Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“As I proudly and humbly begin my third term as a county legislator, I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents while helping to make Nassau County a better place for all of us,” said Birnbaum, who represents the 10th Legislative District, which includes the entire Great Neck Peninsula, Manhasset Hills, the Village of North Hills and parts of Albertson, Garden City Park, Herricks, Manhasset, North New Hyde Park and Searingtown.

SHARE
Previous articleTown Officials Sworn In At Inauguration
Next articleMurray Wallach, 97
Great Neck Record Staff

Since 1908, the Great Neck Record has served the communities of Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza, Kensington, Kings Point, Lake Success, Russell Gardens, Saddle Rock, Thomaston and the unincorporated areas as a source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply