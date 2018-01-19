Legislator Birnbaum Sworn In For Third Term

Nassau County Legislator Ellen W. Birnbaum was joined by friends, family and colleagues at the induction ceremony of the Nassau County Legislature on Friday, Jan. 5, at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City. Birnbaum was sworn in by newly elected Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“As I proudly and humbly begin my third term as a county legislator, I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents while helping to make Nassau County a better place for all of us,” said Birnbaum, who represents the 10th Legislative District, which includes the entire Great Neck Peninsula, Manhasset Hills, the Village of North Hills and parts of Albertson, Garden City Park, Herricks, Manhasset, North New Hyde Park and Searingtown.