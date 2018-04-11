Learning To Make Matzah

As the community prepared for the Passover holiday, more than 2,000 children from Great Neck and the surrounding areas baked matzah with The Traveling Matzah Bakery.

Thanks to Rabbi Dovid and Chumy Ezagui of Lake Success Chabad, who run The Traveling Matzah Bakery, many local schools and synagogues had the opportunity to participate, including JLE Hebrew School, North Shore Hebrew Academy, Silverstein Hebrew Academy, Yeshivah of Central Queens, Keshet Learning Center, Rabbi Jacob Joseph School, Friedberg Jewish Community Center, Mid-Island Y JCC, Lurie Academy, Barkai School, Temple Sinai, Solomon Schechter, Chabad of Merrick and Temple Ohr Chaim.

1 of 8

During the visit, children had a chance to make their very own matzah. They took turns producing flour from wheat kernels, and separating the chaff from the grain. Students then collected the grain into a hand-driven wheat mill and ground it into flour. Next, they rolled up their sleeves and got ready for lots of fun as they kneaded, rolled and baked the dough into a handmade matzah.

The children were accessorized in bakers’ hats and aprons, as they put their baking skills to the test.

After making and tasting their very own matzah, children were able to sample grape juice, as well as the ingredients for making their own bowl of charroset to use during the Seder.

To learn about the many different traveling workshops offered by Lake Success Chabad, visit www.myjle.org or www.myjle.com.