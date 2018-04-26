Laura Curran Speaks At Reach Out America Fundraiser

Nearly 60 guests crowded into Lola restaurant on Middle Neck Road on Sunday, April 15, to attend the lively, entertaining and informative Reach Out America (ROA) annual fundraiser.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran addressed the crowd regarding what she has accomplished since taking office and discussed what was in the offing in the coming months of her first administration, which is historic, both because she is a Democrat and the first woman to hold the position.

In her remarks, Curran stressed that though she did not run solely as a woman, she recognized the fact that girls find inspiration when they encounter females in positions of power where, not having seen them before, they previously had feared to tread. She answered questions seamlessly and the crowd appreciated her accessibility.

Present in the audience were an array of local elected officials, including Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Nassau County Legislator Ellen Birnbaum, Councilwoman Lee Seeman, Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, Great Neck Water Pollution Control District Commissioner Patty Katz and former Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel.

The generous brunch menu included hummus, falafel, kale “fatoush” salad, chicken curry, eggplant babaganoush, cauliflower mezza, avocado dip and vegetarian pizza. Coffee and Prosecco flowed freely.

Before Curran spoke, the Voices of Virtue Choir of Hempstead, led by founder Rachel Blackburn, sang inspirational tunes, including gospel and other sacred music from the African-American culture and church, which moved the attendees. During the chorus’s more exuberant selections, the entire audience joined in foot stomping and hand clapping.

Participants agreed that this was one of the best—if not the best—event ROA has ever held.

ROA, a grassroots nonprofit founded in 2004, is dedicated to human rights, electoral fairness, accessible health care, diplomacy over war and a sustainable environment. From September to June, the group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Shelter Rock in Manhasset when an expert speaker addresses timely issues and the group discusses the progress of its five committees and future actions. Learn more at www.reachout-america.com.