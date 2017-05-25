Landscaper Forcibly Touched 15-Year-Old In Front Of Her House

A sex offense occurred in Great Neck on Thursday, May 18, at 2:40 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department Third Squad.

Detectives report that an unknown male approached a 15-year-old female while she was waiting in front of her home for her parents to arrive home.

The male was mowing the lawn adjacent to the teenager’s home. He walked over to her, began speaking to her and said his name was José. He then began to forcibly touch the teen, when she said, “Stop,” he left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 40 years old, 5’6″, 160 pounds, wearing a blue shirt, jeans and a New York Rangers baseball cap.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.