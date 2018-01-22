Landsberg Sworn In As Commissioner

Jerry Landsberg was sworn in for a fourth term as commissioner of the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD), alongside fellow Commissioners Steve Reiter and Patty Katz at a recent Board of Commissioners meeting.

“All of us at the district are thrilled to have Jerry’s leadership, experience and guidance for another term as we continue to make decisions aimed at providing first-class service to our residents at the lowest possible cost,” said Reiter. “Together, the Board of Commissioners will make investments that will better serve the community and continue to position the district as a regional leader in wastewater management.”

During Landsberg’s most recent term, he spearheaded numerous initiatives and technological advancements. He proved vital in helping secure two $50,000 grants enabling district headquarters to be ADA compliant and advocated for environmentally friendly and cost-effective projects, including a microturbine, co-generation facility and grease receiving station, which helped make GNWPCD one of the most environmentally friendly operations in the country.

“It’s an honor that the residents of Great Neck have put their trust in me to serve another term,” said Landsberg. “I want to once again thank the entire community for their continued support and look forward to the successful years ahead.”