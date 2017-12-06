Landsberg Reelected As GNWPCD Commissioner

GNWPCD Commissioner Jerry Landsberg

Jerry Landsberg was reelection to his fourth full term as commissioner for the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with 112 votes.

“It is a privilege to continue serving the Great Neck community and working to implement technologies and initiatives that protect our environment and keep taxes low for our residents,” said the Kensington resident. “The district is one of the highest performing, most environmentally friendly wastewater treatment centers in the northeast due to the dedication of our entire team. Together with Commissioner Reiter and Commissioner Katz, we will continue to work vigorously for all district residents.”

