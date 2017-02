By Letters To The Editor

There’s a library—

near where I live, down a way,

its facade is of stone and concrete.

No more when I peer

through its windows of glass

(sad to say)

do towers of books my eyes greet;

a costly rehab of its inside I fear

has sacrificed much that was charming:

fewer books for a start,

blank walls—gone the art!

The newfangled space is alarming.

—Susan Aster Wallman