Korean New Year’s Festivities

Great Neck’s Korean-American community celebrated the Lunar New Year with neighbors and friends on Saturday, Jan. 28. All Saint’s Episcopal Church held a celebration of Seollal, the Korean New Year, and Daeboreum, the first full moon of the year. The opening ceremony began with Sebae, the Korean New Year’s bow, followed by traditional Korean performances, a taste of Korean New Year’s food, a puppet show, games, arts and crafts, Jishin Balpgi or stepping on the spirit of the earth, a Ganggangsullae workshop and concluded with a traditional percussion ensemble and dance. This event was hosted by the church, the Corean Culture Exposure Center Inc., Great Neck Korean Parents Association and the Great Neck Korean-American Civic Association Inc.

