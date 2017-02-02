Korean New Year’s Festivities

By Sheri ArbitalJacoby -
0
28

Great Neck’s Korean-American community celebrated the Lunar New Year with neighbors and friends on Saturday, Jan. 28. All Saint’s Episcopal Church held a celebration of Seollal, the Korean New Year, and Daeboreum, the first full moon of the year. The opening ceremony began with Sebae, the Korean New Year’s bow, followed by traditional Korean performances, a taste of Korean New Year’s food, a puppet show, games, arts and crafts, Jishin Balpgi or stepping on the spirit of the earth, a Ganggangsullae workshop and concluded with a traditional percussion ensemble and dance. This event was hosted by the church, the Corean Culture Exposure Center Inc., Great Neck Korean Parents Association and the Great Neck Korean-American Civic Association Inc.

1 of 33
Photos by Youngsoo Choi
At the Lunar New Year celebration, Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos (right) presented the Corean Cultural Exposure Center Inc.’s Director Kyungsung Choe with an honorary citation in recognition of the work the group has done for the community.
Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth and Councilwoman Anna Kaplan celebrated the Lunar New Year with the community.
SHARE
Previous articleSuozzi Tackles Trump’s Executive Order
Sheri ArbitalJacoby
In addition to being editor of the Great Neck Record, Sheri ArbitalJacoby utilizes her more than three decades of publishing experience as a managing editor at national magazines to spearhead Anton Media Group's special edition magazines. She also writes decorating, travel and green articles for Long Island Weekly and Anton's special sections.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply