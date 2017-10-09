Kings Point Man Arrested For Bribing Police Officer With Drugs And Money

A Kings Point man was arrested for an attempted bribery that occurred in Great Neck Estates on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5:25 p.m., according to Nassau County Police Department Third Squad detectives.

Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Tal entered the Great Neck Estates Police Department Headquarters at 1 Cedar Drive and approached a police officer. He offered the police officer drugs and money so that he may not pull him over and write him any tickets in the future. The police officer refused and placed the defendant under arrest.

The Helen Lane resident is being charged with a third-degree attempt of bribing a public servant and was arraigned on Sunday, Oct. 8, in First District Court in Hempstead.