Kindergarten Registration For 2018–19

Enrollment for Great Neck Public Schools kindergarten for the 2018–19 school year will be held on school days from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 26, at the Office of Registration, Phipps Administration Building, 345 Lakeville Rd.

All children who will plan to attend public or private kindergarten in September 2018 need to be registered. To be eligible for enrollment, children must have been born between Dec. 2, 2012, and Dec. 1, 2013. Students currently enrolled in the district’s Universal Prekindergarten program do not have to register for kindergarten.

Residents who have not yet received a kindergarten registration packet in the mail may pick one up on school days at the Office of Registration or download the forms at www.greatneck.k12.ny.us.

Children do not need to be present at registration, but guardians must bring the following six documents.

1. Proof of district residency, such as a deed, current tax bill or closing statement for home owners or a current signed lease or rent receipts for renters.

2. Three pieces of current mail from the U.S. Postal Service.

3. Child’s original birth certificate.

4. Parent or guardian valid photo ID.

5. Parental control papers, if applicable.

6. Immunization certificate signed and stamped by a physician or authorized health agency.

For more information, contact 516-441-4080 or residency@greatneck.k12.ny.us.