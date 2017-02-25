Kenneth Leslie White, 66 

Kenneth “Kenny” Leslie White, 66, beloved son of the late Anne Spielberg White and Jules White and brother of the late Michael, passed away peacefully with his family around him on Feb. 8 in Providence, RI.

Kenny leaves behind his sister, Debra; brother-in-law, George; sister-in-law, Rhonda; his “pooky” niece, Wendy, and her husband, Blake; as well as his adored nephews, Bradley, Daniel and Adam; his precious great nieces and nephew, Zoey, Eva, Miles and Mia Shayna; and his dear friend, Joan.

A jeweler and car enthusiast, Kenny lived in Great Neck most of his life. He enjoyed the many parks in town, especially playing basketball at Memorial Field, followed by a stop at Deli on the Green for a hero.

He was always telling corny jokes and funny stories. Kenny was kind and generous with a huge heart. He will forever be remembered with love.