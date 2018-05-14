Joyce Oberman Goldfeder, 90

It is with heartfelt and profound sadness that the family of Joyce Goldfeder announced her passing on Tuesday, April 24, at the age of 90. She was a proud past resident of Great Neck and Woodmere; Pompano Beach and Delray Beach, FL; as well as Loveland and Mason, OH.

She had been stricken by Alzheimer’s, which started to impact her significantly in the past year. Prior to that, she led a very active and healthy life, swimming 30-plus laps daily up until just five years ago. As she fought Alzheimer’s, while she may have lost many abilities, she never lost her wonderfully enthusiastic spirit, unique sense of humor, love for music and, most importantly, her unmatched love for her family until just days before her passing.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Billy (Teri) Goldfeder of Mason, OH, and Sue Ann Goldfeder of Suwanee, GA; her five grandchildren, Amy (Thomas) Malich of Mason, OH, Dani (Matt) Reiss of Cincinnati, OH, Brian Goldfeder of Kent Island, MD, Sean Powers of Mason, OH, and James Powers of Mason, OH; her six great-grandchildren, Henry and Camden Malich of Mason, OH, Vada and Shai Reiss of Cincinnati, OH, and Harper and Holly Goldfeder of Kent Island, MD. She also leaves many other family members and countless friends.

A lifelong athlete who literally exercised every day of her life, she was a graduate of Woodmere Academy and the University of North Carolina, and loved swimming, golf, tennis and walking. She loved the beach, the pool and summers as a young woman in Maine where she served as a Maine guide, as well as a counselor at Camp Vega.

Joyce’s adult life was spent as a homemaker to Sam, Billy and Sue, and devoted herself full time to their success. She also provided golf and tennis lessons to friends, raised funds for charities, especially those related to firefighters, the developmentally disabled and education.

Her greatest love and pride was her family and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the greatest cheerleader, audience, adviser and simply perfect Gramma, Gramma GG and Mrs G. Her wonderful upbeat spirit, sense of humor, laughter and positive enthusiasm, even during her toughest days taking on Alzheimer’s, was a lifelong gift to all who met her. If anyone “beat” Alzheimer’s, she certainly did.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Sam Goldfeder; her sister, Carol Oberman Becker; and beloved sisters-in-law, Ruth Hillman and Mildred Lieberman.

At her request, she was cremated and asked for a very simple memorial service and gathering of family and friends, which will be held on Saturday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 Riverside Dr., Loveland, OH 45140.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory are asked to consider a donation to one of the following charities: Annandale Village, which provides progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries, where Joyce’s daughter Sue Ann has been a resident for many years, at annandale.org/tribute-memorial-gifts or 3500 Annandale Lane, Suwanee, GA 30024-2150; or The Firefighter Cancer Support Network, whose mission is to pair firefighters who have survived firefighting occupational cancer with those dealing with recent diagnosis, at interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E201016&id=1 or 2600 West Olive Ave., Fifth Floor–PMB 608, Burbank, CA 91505.