The Joy Fu Club, a social organization for senior citizens centered on Chinese heritage that features activities such as ping-pong, mah-jongg, chess, arts and crafts, exercise and cultural education, held a Mother’s Day celebration at Michael J. Tully Park on May 7. From left: Attendees included Betty Leong, Harry Yan, Tina Yan, Rose Lowe, Councilman Peter Zuckerman, Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilwoman Anna Kaplan, Mona Ng, Shan Gee and Councilman Angelo Ferrara.