Joseph Kapner, 91

Joseph Kapner, a former resident of Great Neck for more than five decades, passed away peacefully in his home at North Shore Towers on Dec. 20, at the age of 91.

A graduate of City College, Kapner was president of Kapner & Belgraier CPAs, a firm which had offices in Great Neck for many years.

He was extremely active in the local community. He served as president of the Lion’s Club, was an active member of The History Club, the Chamber of Commerce and Temple Israel’s Shalom Club.

He lived a full life, enjoying travel, opera, theater and family time, always with his wife by his side.

He was a beloved husband of 66 years to his wife, Marion (nee Eisenberg), and a loving father to Ann (Mark) Mergler and Lori (Walter) Hosp. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Sloan, Lane, Blake and Reid Mergler, and Alex, Ava (David Dovale), Lana and Brenden Hosp. Kapner was also a dedicated uncle and committed friend.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Planned Parenthood, UJA or any charity that supports the blind.

