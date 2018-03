The John F. Kennedy School celebrated Kindness Week from Feb. 12 to 15, which kicked off with a building-wide assembly where Student Council representatives led their classmates in a kindness pledge. The program, which was sponsored by the Student Council and coordinated by Assistant Principal Mrs. Murray and fifth-grade teacher Mrs. Schapira with support of the entire JFK staff, offered fun and meaningful activities to reinforce the concept of kindness and encourage good deeds.