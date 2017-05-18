JLE Hebrew School Celebrates Yom Ha’atzmaut

It was an exciting day at JLE Hebrew School at Lake Success Chabad as the students celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel Independence Day.

Students heard from a former IDF soldier and Lake Success Chabad member, Ohad Meishar, about his experiences and training in the Israeli army. The students then “toured” different cities in Israel and learned about many of the past prime ministers.

Each student brought in an item or picture from Israel and presented the memorabilia in an Israeli show-and-tell. The students really enjoyed learning about their friends’ experiences in Israel, and hearing how some of their parents even helped in the Israeli army.

During Judaic art time, students painted a map of Israel and, during woodworking time, students constructed El Al planes. The celebrations culminated with learning songs about Israel, music and dancing, and decorating blue and white cupcakes in honor of Israel’s 69th birthday.

For more information on JLE Hebrew School, visit www.myjle.com or email lschabad@aol.com.

—JLE Hebrew School