Independent Nomination Petitions Being Accepted For Library Committees

In accordance with the Great Neck Library’s bylaws, the deadline for filing petitions for independent nominations for expiring seats on the Board of Trustees and Nominating Committee is Aug. 15. Petition forms are available in the director’s office during regular business hours.

For the election to be held on Oct. 29, the Nominating Committee has endorsed the following candidates to fill four seats on the Board of Trustees and three seats on the Nominating Committee that will expire in January 2019.

For the four-year Board of Trustees terms running January 2019–23 for the seat currently held by Robert Schaufeld, the Nominating Committee Endorsed Candidate is Liman “Mimi” Hu and for the seat currently held by Joel Marcus, the candidate is David Zielenziger. For the remaining two-year term from January 2019–21 for Doug Hwee’s seat, the Nominating Committee Endorsed Candidate is Josie Pizer. For the remaining one-year term from January 2019–20 for Francine Ferrante Krupski’s seat, the Nominating Committee Endorsed Candidate is Scott Sontag.

For the three-year Nominating Committee terms from January 2019–22 for the seat currently held by Howard Esterces, the Nominating Committee Endorsed Candidate is Francine Ferrante Krupski and for the seat currently held by Donald Panetta, the candidate is William Gens. The remaining two-year term from January 2019–21 for Samuel Gottlieb’s seat, the Nominating Committee Endorsed Candidate is Alex Au.

Biographical information for all candidates will appear in the October-December library newsletter and at www.greatnecklibrary.org.