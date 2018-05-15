Improv Comes To South High

South High School’s Theatre South Improv Troupe, including Daniella Brancato (cocaptain), Lucas Cowen, Eli Goodwin, Julian Malater, Maggie Roach, Alix Sholomon, Brian Volk (cocaptain), Elie Weitzman, Sophie Williams and Ashley Yu, will perform on Friday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m., at 341 Lakeville Rd.

During the performance, the troupe will improvise and create characters and scenes based on ideas from the audience. The public is encouraged to attend this popular event to enjoy a spontaneous production by a talented cast.

Admission is $5 at the door, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Thomas Marr, drama teacher/director, at 516-441-4873, or at tmarr@greatneck.k12.ny.us.