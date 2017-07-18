UPDATE: Missing Husband Of Chamber President Found

By
Great Neck Record Staff
-
Richard Viera-Zimmerman

UPDATE: The Nassau County Police Department announced at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, that Richard Viera-Zimmerman has been located.

The Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad is investigating the disappearance of Richard Viera-Zimmerman, who was last seen leaving his Welwyn Road home in Great Neck Plaza by foot on Sunday, July 16, at 9:40 p.m.

The husband of Scott Zimmerman, president of the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce, is described as a 38-year-old white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a T-shirt and black sneakers.

Viera-Zimmerman was recently released from the hospital and is in need of medication for a medical and cognitive disorder.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

